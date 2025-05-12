ARC Highlights: Rebuilding Civilization: What the Summit Revealed About Faith, Freedom & the Future

*Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*





What happens when 4,000 leaders from nearly 100 nations gather to confront the decline of faith, family, and freedom? In this first episode of a powerful 3-part series, we take you inside the ARC Summit—a landmark global gathering co-founded by Dr. Jordan Peterson—to explore how we can recover what has been lost and rebuild what matters most.





*In this episode, you’ll discover:*





• Why many believe Western civilization is at a tipping point

• The biblical foundation of human dignity, truth, and liberty

• Insights on the cultural battle between radical ideologies and biblical values

• Why exile and return—not decline and fall—is the biblical pattern of hope

• A call to become part of a “creative minority” that can turn the tide





This is a stirring call to remember who we are—and to take our place in shaping what comes next.





