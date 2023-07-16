Police Spy On Phone Cameras & Microphones For Surveillance. China Hacks US Gov, White House Confirms

Bill passes allowing police to remotely activate phone cameras and microphones for surveillance. Civil liberties groups are concerned about potential abuses. We are now living in a police state throughout the world.





encourage residents to register their doorbell cameras with police in new Link Toledo program





Ring Reveals They Give Videos to Police Without User Consent or a Warrant





Amazon shuts down customer’s smart home devices after delivery driver’s false racism claim





French Assembly passes bill allowing police to remotely activate phone cameras and microphones for surveillance





France to Allow Police to Spy on People Through Phone Cameras





France Passes Bill to Allow Police to ‘Secretly’ Activate Phone Cameras of Suspects





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541





#PoliceState

#Surveillance

#4thAmendment





#SundayLaw

#PostalWorker

#PostOffice

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA





#PopeFrancis

#SDASermons

#SDA









#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy