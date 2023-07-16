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Police Spy On Phone Cameras & Microphones For Surveillance. China Hacks US Gov, White House Confirms
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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31 views • July 16, 2023

Bill passes allowing police to remotely activate phone cameras and microphones for surveillance. Civil liberties groups are concerned about potential abuses. We are now living in a police state throughout the world.


encourage residents to register their doorbell cameras with police in new Link Toledo program


Ring Reveals They Give Videos to Police Without User Consent or a Warrant


Amazon shuts down customer’s smart home devices after delivery driver’s false racism claim


French Assembly passes bill allowing police to remotely activate phone cameras and microphones for surveillance


France to Allow Police to Spy on People Through Phone Cameras


France Passes Bill to Allow Police to ‘Secretly’ Activate Phone Cameras of Suspects


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#PoliceState

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Keywords
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