Police Spy On Phone Cameras & Microphones For Surveillance. China Hacks US Gov, White House Confirms

Bill passes allowing police to remotely activate phone cameras and microphones for surveillance. Civil liberties groups are concerned about potential abuses. We are now living in a police state throughout the world.
encourage residents to register their doorbell cameras with police in new Link Toledo program
Ring Reveals They Give Videos to Police Without User Consent or a Warrant
Amazon shuts down customer’s smart home devices after delivery driver’s false racism claim
French Assembly passes bill allowing police to remotely activate phone cameras and microphones for surveillance
France to Allow Police to Spy on People Through Phone Cameras
France Passes Bill to Allow Police to ‘Secretly’ Activate Phone Cameras of Suspects
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Venmo:
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#PoliceState
#Surveillance
#4thAmendment
#SundayLaw
#PostalWorker
#PostOffice
#Sunday
#Sabbath
#Prophecy
#SDA
#PopeFrancis
#SDASermons
#SDA
#LatterRain
#ThirdAngelsMessage
#3rdAngelsmessage
#PresentTruth
#EverlastingGospel
#Revelation14
#Rev14
#4thAngel
#BibleProphecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.