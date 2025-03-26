10 Reasons: Watch for April 25 - Food Shortage 03/26/2025

Today Pastor Stan gives 10 Reasons why we should prepare and be aware of a food shortage coming. Maybe even as early as April. Many Prophecies say a food shortage is coming, but they don’t tell us what causes it. Today we look at what might be some of those causes.





