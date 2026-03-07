IRGC: Wave 26 of the True Promise 4 operation was carried out under the sacred code "Ya Haidar Karrar"

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps:

➡️During a combined drone and missile operation under the sacred code "Ya Haidar Karrar" ("Oh Lion that charges"), targets from the north to the south of the occupied territories were precisely struck with new-generation Emad, Ghadr, and several Kheibar warhead missiles.

➡️Due to the destruction of the enemy's radar systems in previous waves, hitting the targets has become much easier, and by God's grace, all missiles fired will hit the designated target."



