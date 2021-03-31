© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turkey Reimposes Restrictions in New Surge (Coming for Everyone), Kim Iversen Busts Pfizer Exec, DeSantis Says "NO" to Vaccine Passports, Earth Changes, and More, 03.30.2021
Follow
7
Share
Report
700 views • March 31, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections: https://apnews.com/article/turkey-coronavirus-pandemic-recep-tayyip-erdogan-ankara-europe-22adbf45d3773d1e84f05788ec73dae5
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.30.2021):
World leaders call for pandemic treaty: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-mario-draghi-rwanda-coronavirus-pandemic-covid-19-pandemic-9b5db1741b963094736ff1e2606b4326
--
American Elites Do Not Hate America, They Just Profit by Destroying It: https://pjmedia.com/columns/philip-carl-salzman/2021/03/29/american-elites-do-not-hate-america-they-just-profit-by-destroying-it-n1435955
--
Kim Iversen: Pfizer Exec Caught: https://www.brighteon.com/7a3d8707-e56e-40d3-a191-880e34bde181
--
DeSantis to take executive action this week against vaccine passports: https://nbc-2.com/news/state/2021/03/29/gov-desantis-to-take-executive-action-this-week-against-vaccine-passports/
--
A Record Number of Young Adults Living at Home: Levels Not Seen Since the Great Depression: http://www.mybudget360.com/a-record-number-of-young-adults-living-at-home-levels-not-seen-since-the-great-depression/
--
Flights From South Texas Packed With Illegals Carrying ‘Aid Envelopes’: https://www.newswars.com/flights-from-south-texas-packed-with-illegals-carrying-aid-envelopes-reports/
--
Undeniable Fact: “Carbon Dioxide” is NOT a “Pollutant” but a Giver of Life: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/undeniable-fact-carbon-dioxide-is-not-a-pollutant-but-a-giver-of-life/
--
ARE THE LOCKDOWNS ALMOST OVER? THEY WILL NEVER BE OVER! https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/are-lockdowns-almost-over-they-will-never-be-over-phase-two-ready-commence
--
The Great American Flood Has Begun: https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-great-american-flood-has-begun/
--
CDC director Rochelle Walensky warns of "impending doom" amid COVID-19 spikes: https://www.cdc.gov/std/hpv/stdfact-hpv.htm
--
Tapnewswire.com: https://tapnewswire.com/page/2/?amp=1
--
Washington universities report uptick in COVID-19 cases: https://youtu.be/zHpOb2g204g
--
Pregnant Catholic Woman: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/unreal-pregnant-catholic-woman-arrested-holy-mass-not-wearing-mask-ratted-pastor-video/
--
https://pjmedia.com/columns/dennis-prager/2021/03/30/the-american-civil-war-is-over-judeo-christian-values-n1435983
--
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-per-cdc-data-nearly-twice-many-vaccine-related-deaths-far-2021-1755-vaccine-deaths-past-decade-994/
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/sars-cov-2-antigen-swab-test-fraud/
--
Vitamin D: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/our-greatest-weapon-against-the-coronavirus-is-vitamin-d-board-certified-pathologist
--
The 'Unvaccinated' Question: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/the-unvaccinated-question/
--
https://apnews.com/article/africa-new-delhi-coronavirus-pandemic-bc486f5dfddbf918231792eb47b5af7d
--
https://apnews.com/article/germany-cities-suspend-astrazeneca-vaccine-under-60-c6da4f4ed846ebebbe24505bfbf9bfce
--
Lock-Step, Event 201: https://www.morethanmeets.co/lock-step-crimson-contagion-event-201/
--
Holocaust Survivor Warns: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606287b253a8ab6b25b64f0e
--
EU Vaccine Death Counts Explode: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6061fd8367ebdb68c41f64e2
--
Miscarriages skyrocket: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-29-miscarriages-skyrocket-six-weeks-covid-vaccines.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
More info at [email protected]
--
Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections: https://apnews.com/article/turkey-coronavirus-pandemic-recep-tayyip-erdogan-ankara-europe-22adbf45d3773d1e84f05788ec73dae5
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.30.2021):
World leaders call for pandemic treaty: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-mario-draghi-rwanda-coronavirus-pandemic-covid-19-pandemic-9b5db1741b963094736ff1e2606b4326
--
American Elites Do Not Hate America, They Just Profit by Destroying It: https://pjmedia.com/columns/philip-carl-salzman/2021/03/29/american-elites-do-not-hate-america-they-just-profit-by-destroying-it-n1435955
--
Kim Iversen: Pfizer Exec Caught: https://www.brighteon.com/7a3d8707-e56e-40d3-a191-880e34bde181
--
DeSantis to take executive action this week against vaccine passports: https://nbc-2.com/news/state/2021/03/29/gov-desantis-to-take-executive-action-this-week-against-vaccine-passports/
--
A Record Number of Young Adults Living at Home: Levels Not Seen Since the Great Depression: http://www.mybudget360.com/a-record-number-of-young-adults-living-at-home-levels-not-seen-since-the-great-depression/
--
Flights From South Texas Packed With Illegals Carrying ‘Aid Envelopes’: https://www.newswars.com/flights-from-south-texas-packed-with-illegals-carrying-aid-envelopes-reports/
--
Undeniable Fact: “Carbon Dioxide” is NOT a “Pollutant” but a Giver of Life: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/undeniable-fact-carbon-dioxide-is-not-a-pollutant-but-a-giver-of-life/
--
ARE THE LOCKDOWNS ALMOST OVER? THEY WILL NEVER BE OVER! https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/are-lockdowns-almost-over-they-will-never-be-over-phase-two-ready-commence
--
The Great American Flood Has Begun: https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-great-american-flood-has-begun/
--
CDC director Rochelle Walensky warns of "impending doom" amid COVID-19 spikes: https://www.cdc.gov/std/hpv/stdfact-hpv.htm
--
Tapnewswire.com: https://tapnewswire.com/page/2/?amp=1
--
Washington universities report uptick in COVID-19 cases: https://youtu.be/zHpOb2g204g
--
Pregnant Catholic Woman: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/unreal-pregnant-catholic-woman-arrested-holy-mass-not-wearing-mask-ratted-pastor-video/
--
https://pjmedia.com/columns/dennis-prager/2021/03/30/the-american-civil-war-is-over-judeo-christian-values-n1435983
--
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-per-cdc-data-nearly-twice-many-vaccine-related-deaths-far-2021-1755-vaccine-deaths-past-decade-994/
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/sars-cov-2-antigen-swab-test-fraud/
--
Vitamin D: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/our-greatest-weapon-against-the-coronavirus-is-vitamin-d-board-certified-pathologist
--
The 'Unvaccinated' Question: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/the-unvaccinated-question/
--
https://apnews.com/article/africa-new-delhi-coronavirus-pandemic-bc486f5dfddbf918231792eb47b5af7d
--
https://apnews.com/article/germany-cities-suspend-astrazeneca-vaccine-under-60-c6da4f4ed846ebebbe24505bfbf9bfce
--
Lock-Step, Event 201: https://www.morethanmeets.co/lock-step-crimson-contagion-event-201/
--
Holocaust Survivor Warns: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606287b253a8ab6b25b64f0e
--
EU Vaccine Death Counts Explode: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6061fd8367ebdb68c41f64e2
--
Miscarriages skyrocket: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-29-miscarriages-skyrocket-six-weeks-covid-vaccines.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
More info at [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.