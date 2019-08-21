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The Best Home Defense Gun
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41 views • August 21, 2019
Shawn Ryan, owner of Vigilance Elite goes over 4 different options for home defense guns.
Pistol
Shotgun
Rifle
PCC
What do you think the best choice for home defense is?
Pistol
Shotgun
Rifle
PCC
What do you think the best choice for home defense is?
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