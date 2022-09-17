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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 68:32-35, Sabbath, 20220917
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 68:32-35, Sabbath, 20220917

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid at Calvary for my redemption.

Heavenly Father, in gratitude for Your daily Providence, I will declare to other Saints:

32 You kingdoms of the earth, sing to our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD; O sing praises to ADONAI, the LORD our JEHOVAH, Selah!

33 Sing praises to our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, who rides on the Heaven of heavens, which were of old! Indeed, He sends out His voice, a mighty voice.

34 Ascribe strength to our JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD our SANCTIFIER; His excellence is over Israel and other Nations, and His strength is in the clouds.

35 O JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS! You are more awesome than Your holy places. You are JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD and BANNER of Israel and other Nations, and our JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD who gives STRENGTH and POWER to His people. Blessed be the LORD GOD our JEHOVAH!

Thank You, Merciful Father, for showering Your Saints with daily Grace, Mercy, and the Breath of Life, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 68:32-35, personalized, NKJV).

                                              * * * *

Keywords
jesus christsaviorgracesalvationlifeprayerisraelearthnationbreathholypraisesaintsancientrighteousvoicesingblessadonaideclaremightybannerel-shaddaimekaddeshjehovah jireh
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