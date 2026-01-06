Self Defense Instructor Testing the Effects of Bleeding in a Knife Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn Self Defense:
► https://www.codereddefense.com
In this clip, we share self defense tips against a knife stab attack.
Being stabbed by an individual is a very frightening situation to find yourself in. You need to be prepared mentally and physically to deal with such a violent altercation.
Learn all about personal protection here:
Knife Defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com/knife-defense/
What to do in a Fight if you get Stabbed:
https://www.codereddefense.com/what-to-do-in-a-fight-if-you-get-stabbed/
Fell free to share this video with your family and friends!
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense