PSALM 73 KJV

God Is My Strength and Portion Forever

Psa 73:1 A Psalm of Asaph. Truly God is good to Israel, even to such as are of a clean heart.

Psa 73:2 But as for me, my feet were almost gone; my steps had well nigh slipped.

Psa 73:3 For I was envious at the foolish, when I saw the prosperity of the wicked.

Psa 73:4 For there are no bands in their death: but their strength is firm.

Psa 73:5 They are not in trouble as other men; neither are they plagued like other men.

Psa 73:6 Therefore pride compasseth them about as a chain; violence covereth them as a garment.

Psa 73:7 Their eyes stand out with fatness: they have more than heart could wish.

Psa 73:8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily.

Psa 73:9 They set their mouth against the heavens, and their tongue walketh through the earth.

Psa 73:10 Therefore his people return hither: and waters of a full cup are wrung out to them.

Psa 73:11 And they say, How doth God know? and is there knowledge in the most High?

Psa 73:12 Behold, these are the ungodly, who prosper in the world; they increase in riches.

Psa 73:13 Verily I have cleansed my heart in vain, and washed my hands in innocency.

Psa 73:14 For all the day long have I been plagued, and chastened every morning.

Psa 73:15 If I say, I will speak thus; behold, I should offend against the generation of thy children.

Psa 73:16 When I thought to know this, it was too painful for me;

Psa 73:17 Until I went into the sanctuary of God; then understood I their end.

Psa 73:18 Surely thou didst set them in slippery places: thou castedst them down into destruction.

Psa 73:19 How are they brought into desolation, as in a moment! they are utterly consumed with terrors.

Psa 73:20 As a dream when one awaketh; so, O Lord, when thou awakest, thou shalt despise their image.

Psa 73:21 Thus my heart was grieved, and I was pricked in my reins.

Psa 73:22 So foolish was I, and ignorant: I was as a beast before thee.

Psa 73:23 Nevertheless I am continually with thee: thou hast holden me by my right hand.

Psa 73:24 Thou shalt guide me with thy counsel, and afterward receive me to glory.

Psa 73:25 Whom have I in heaven but thee? and there is none upon earth that I desire beside thee.

Psa 73:26 My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion for ever.

Psa 73:27 For, lo, they that are far from thee shall perish: thou hast destroyed all them that go a whoring from thee.

Psa 73:28 But it is good for me to draw near to God: I have put my trust in the Lord GOD, that I may declare all thy works.





