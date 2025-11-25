Israel police forcibly stop Palestinian children’s choir performance in occupied East Jerusalem 💩

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli police forcibly shut down Palestinian children’s choir performance
Israeli units in riot gear entered the El-Hakawati Theatre in occupied East Jerusalem and confronted the performers and audience on November 23.
Amid the chaotic and intimidating shutdown, police cited "security concerns" and prohibitions on events linked to Palestinian cultural institutions.