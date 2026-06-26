BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump suggested that Iran will face consequences for violating the ceasefire - consequences, read CENTCOM text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1399 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • Yesterday

Trump suggested that Iran will face consequences for violating the ceasefire

BREAKING! Axios reports that US carried out strikes against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz!

BREAKING! CENTCOM says US forces struck Iran today in "retaliation for an attack on a commercial ship."

US aircraft hit Iranian missile and drone storage sites plus coastal radar installations, a response to Iran striking the Singapore-flagged M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on June 25 as it exited the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast.  @DDGeopolitics

More:  

CENTCOM announces retaliatory strikes on Iran following drone attack on commercial vessel in Strait of Hormuz.
➡️ US aircraft targeted Iranian missile/drone storage sites and coastal radar installations.

➡️ Iran struck Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone as it exited the strait along the Omani coast.

➡️ CENTCOM states the attack "clearly violated the ceasefire" and undermined freedom of navigation.

➡️ US forces remain deployed in the strait to enforce all terms of the agreement with Iran.

@IntelSlava

Also:

A U.S. official told CNN:

Friday’s U.S. strikes do not reflect a return to major combat operations, at least for now.

More:

💥🇮🇷 Tasnim: Iran says explosions hit Sirik's Tahrouyeh pier area, calling it a US ceasefire violation.

Several US refueling aircraft are currently operating over the Gulf of Oman and the UAE.

Adding:

IRGC Navy: We struck US military positions in the region in response to America's aggression and treaty violation.

Per Sepah's public relations office, via Tasnim:

"Following the Zionist regime's violation of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon, hours ago the treaty-breaking American regime, as always, violated its own commitments and, citing various pretexts about the passage of a violating ship through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, carried out an airstrike on the coasts of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in response to this aggression, struck positions where the terrorist American army is stationed in the region.

Under Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum, arrangements for controlling passage through the Strait of Hormuz rest with the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, America, by instigating various parties, sought to violate this commitment, and the necessary response has been given, and will continue to be given going forward. Should the aggression be repeated, our response will be broader than this."

@Intel Slava


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Warns EU of Potential LNG Supply Diversion Over Methane Rules

U.S. Warns EU of Potential LNG Supply Diversion Over Methane Rules

Morgan S. Verity
Iranian officials reject America&#8217;s GMOs, pledge not to use frozen funds on American agricultural products

Iranian officials reject America’s GMOs, pledge not to use frozen funds on American agricultural products

Lance D Johnson
Russian Foreign Ministry Alleges Corruption at International Criminal Court

Russian Foreign Ministry Alleges Corruption at International Criminal Court

Garrison Vance
China Positions to Lead Iran&#8217;s Postwar Reconstruction, Aiming to Secure Oil Supplies

China Positions to Lead Iran’s Postwar Reconstruction, Aiming to Secure Oil Supplies

Garrison Vance
Denmark Proposes Nationwide Ban on Islamic Call to Prayer

Denmark Proposes Nationwide Ban on Islamic Call to Prayer

Sterling Ashworth
SCOTUS Just Legalized the Poisoning of Americans: Glyphosate Immunity Is a Death Sentence For Our Nation

SCOTUS Just Legalized the Poisoning of Americans: Glyphosate Immunity Is a Death Sentence For Our Nation

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy