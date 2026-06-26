Trump suggested that Iran will face consequences for violating the ceasefire - consequences, read CENTCOM text

Trump suggested that Iran will face consequences for violating the ceasefire

BREAKING! Axios reports that US carried out strikes against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz!

BREAKING! CENTCOM says US forces struck Iran today in "retaliation for an attack on a commercial ship."



US aircraft hit Iranian missile and drone storage sites plus coastal radar installations, a response to Iran striking the Singapore-flagged M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on June 25 as it exited the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast. @DDGeopolitics

More:

CENTCOM announces retaliatory strikes on Iran following drone attack on commercial vessel in Strait of Hormuz.

➡️ US aircraft targeted Iranian missile/drone storage sites and coastal radar installations.



➡️ Iran struck Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone as it exited the strait along the Omani coast.



➡️ CENTCOM states the attack "clearly violated the ceasefire" and undermined freedom of navigation.



➡️ US forces remain deployed in the strait to enforce all terms of the agreement with Iran.



@IntelSlava

Also:

A U.S. official told CNN:



Friday’s U.S. strikes do not reflect a return to major combat operations, at least for now.

More:

💥🇮🇷 Tasnim: Iran says explosions hit Sirik's Tahrouyeh pier area, calling it a US ceasefire violation.

Several US refueling aircraft are currently operating over the Gulf of Oman and the UAE.

Adding:

IRGC Navy: We struck US military positions in the region in response to America's aggression and treaty violation.



Per Sepah's public relations office, via Tasnim:



"Following the Zionist regime's violation of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon, hours ago the treaty-breaking American regime, as always, violated its own commitments and, citing various pretexts about the passage of a violating ship through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, carried out an airstrike on the coasts of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in response to this aggression, struck positions where the terrorist American army is stationed in the region.



Under Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum, arrangements for controlling passage through the Strait of Hormuz rest with the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, America, by instigating various parties, sought to violate this commitment, and the necessary response has been given, and will continue to be given going forward. Should the aggression be repeated, our response will be broader than this."

@Intel Slava



