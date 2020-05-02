Janet Mills Retaliates against Rick Savage for defying her corruption.

Janet Mills retaliated against Rick Savage after he gave out over 10,000 free meals and kept his employees busy during the shut down. He lost over $600k and was expecting to open May 1st. That was until Janet Mills extended the stay at home order indefinitely. Rick decided that he simple could not stay closed any longer, especially since his county had virtually no cases of the virus and Maine is one of the least effected States. Within hours after opening, Janet Mills pulled his licenses to operate in retaliation for being an American Patriot. He has decided to continue to defy her corrupt orders and believes she is hurting business to make Maine look bad in a despicable ploy to get more federal aid dollars. I am familiar with retaliation and corruption in Maine. I identified two State Troopers in 2012, who I believe to be dirty filthy unethical and immoral troopers who are putting the citizens of Maine at risk ever second the wear their badge. Their names are Lt Scott W Ireland and Det. David Pelletier. I guess we can add Janet Mills to the list. The former Governor was just as bad.