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Sally Fallon Morell: Nourishing Traditional Diets – the key to vibrant health
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71 views • October 24, 2021
Sally Fallon Morell presents excellent information on how to choose a nourishing diet that supports optimal health. This is the Weston A Price Foundation perspective and it emphasizes the importance of the quality of the food as much as the basic question of which foods to eat
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