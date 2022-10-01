2023 Dimensions 10 Wall Calendar With Lunar Phases and Eclipses By Lightstar

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It's here...it's here! You can now purchase my 2023 Dimensions 10 Wall Calendar on my website from the direct link below. Hope you enjoy this year's calendar - includes lunar phases and eclipses, comes in 2 sizes, full color images, and spiral bound. This product is printed on demand and takes about 7 to 10 days for production, plus shipping time, so please plan ahead accordingly! International shipping is available to most, but not all countries. (My 2022 Dimensions Wall Calendar will also be available for the next month or so if anyone wants to still purchase that one. You'll find it on my "Artwork for Home or Office Category" on the shop page on my website.) Enjoy! 💜 Lightstar
📅 2023 DIMENSIONS 10 WALL CALENDAR:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/20...
🎴 PREORDER THE NEW CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECK: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ce…
✨PRIVATE SESSIONS: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se...
MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar https://www.lightstarcreations.com/tr...
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/44...
🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/
DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea...
VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...
📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...
📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcr...
JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th...
LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...
🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...