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TEMPLE Earth-Grid Network! | FLORIDA MAQUIS PENTAGONAL CONNECTIONS CONTIN
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41 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 9/18/2019 to YouTube►
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Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
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*Florida Maquis latest earth grid work: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nEWqd-Msvg ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2p782MqSKI&;t=319s ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXsi-HmL4-4
Randall Carlson's cosmic patterns of sacred geometry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxxJkkUiRxw
Genes, Giants, Monsters and Men (amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Genes-Giants-Monsters-Men-Surviving/dp/1936239086
Lost Star of Myth and Time (amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Star-Myth-Walter-Cruttenden/dp/0976763117
Binary Research Institute (Walter Cruttenden): http://binaryresearchinstitute.com/bri/
Glendalough Tower: http://www.megalithicireland.com/Glendalough%20Round%20Tower.html
Secrets of the Sphinx: http://www.revealer.com/review.htm
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
*Florida Maquis latest earth grid work: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nEWqd-Msvg ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2p782MqSKI&;t=319s ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXsi-HmL4-4
Randall Carlson's cosmic patterns of sacred geometry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxxJkkUiRxw
Genes, Giants, Monsters and Men (amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Genes-Giants-Monsters-Men-Surviving/dp/1936239086
Lost Star of Myth and Time (amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Star-Myth-Walter-Cruttenden/dp/0976763117
Binary Research Institute (Walter Cruttenden): http://binaryresearchinstitute.com/bri/
Glendalough Tower: http://www.megalithicireland.com/Glendalough%20Round%20Tower.html
Secrets of the Sphinx: http://www.revealer.com/review.htm
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