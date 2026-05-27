💥 Trump twists like a pretzel while US strategy sinks into the abyss - Col. Douglas Macgregor, to Daniel Davis, clip 1

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💥Trump twists like a pretzel while US strategy sinks into the abyss — Macgregor
Former senior adviser to the US Defense Secretary Col. Douglas Macgregor says trying to follow Trump’s Iran policy is enough to cause “an acute case of schizophrenia.”
💬 "What this man does brilliantly, let's give him credit is manipulate the markets," Macgregor stressed.
⚠️ Meanwhile, the bill is coming due.
📉 Macgregor warned that the Iran war is driving inflation higher, oil markets are being artificially managed, and the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve could be drained in about 60 days.
💬 “We're going to watch the global economy shrink by an estimated 36%. Just for referential purposes, the Great Depression reduced the world economy by 20%."
🏆 Trump finally made history — a 300-year stupidity award from Macgregor.