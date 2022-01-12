The Spec Ops Apocalypse Challenge | Vigilance Elite

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The Spec Ops Apocalypse Challenge:
Shawn Ryan of Vigilance Elite and Mike Glover challenge each other to the spec ops apocalypse challenge. #SurvivalSkills
They will have 10 minutes at a local Walmart to find bare essential survival equipment with a $50 budget.
Mike Glover/Fieldcraft Survival Links:
Website: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mike.a.glover
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcj3...
#VIGILANCEELITE
Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:
Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/shawnryan762/
- https://www.facebook.com/VigilanceElite/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/VigilanceElite