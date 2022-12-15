Xi Jinping Firmly Supports Establishment of a Fully Sovereign Palestinian State on the 1967 Borders

https://gnews.org/articles/588657
摘要：12/12/2022 Xi Jinping firmly supports the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and said It is not possible to continue the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinians.
