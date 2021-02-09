MYANMAR COUP - Sometimes we need a little Humor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Original video is NOT a Joke! https://youtu.be/R3gef1Wn9BE
A woman recorded a workout video while a military coup is going on behind her. Khing Hnin Wai‘s camera caught a convoy driving through a barricade toward parliament in Myanmar, once known as Burma. The country’s military seized control of the government from civilian leaders after claiming its recent election was rigged. Meanwhile, this dedicated fitness instructor was just going about her day recording videos for her students to do at home. From Inside Edition
* * * *
This video platform is funded by The Health Ranger Store. Please visit and shop for organic, lab tested products at: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/