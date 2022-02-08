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WARRIOR VS. SOLDIER - Sean Hross
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131 views • February 08, 2022
https://www.slideshare.net/ZurichFiles/zurich-files-warrior-or-soldier
The warrior, for us, is one who sacrifices himself for the good of others. His task is to take care of the elderly, the defenseless, those who cannot provide for themselves, and above all, the children - the future of humanity.
– Sitting Bull, Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux
If you already know what you have to do without anyone telling you, then you can count yourself among the living.
The warrior, for us, is one who sacrifices himself for the good of others. His task is to take care of the elderly, the defenseless, those who cannot provide for themselves, and above all, the children - the future of humanity.
– Sitting Bull, Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux
If you already know what you have to do without anyone telling you, then you can count yourself among the living.
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