8.25.23 Patriot Streetfighter Interview w/ Patrick Byrne, Overstock.com Founder on Saving America, PART 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this amazing first of a 3 Part Interview, Patrick Byrne talks life as an athlete, an academic, a cancer battler and a "behind the scenes" influencer of nations' and their interactions with the US.
Dr. Ardis, Dr. Group, Dr. Ealy, Dr. Schmidt Healing for the A.G.E.S. Wellness Symposium, Dallas TX
USE Ticket Code
“PSF” and get your tickets for Healing for the A.G.E.S Natural Health
& Healing Conference September 8th & 9th
https://na.eventscloud.com/ereg/newreg.php?eventid=759509&
Scott McKay’s EE System Wellness Center…
Terra Quantum Recharge
5611 Colleyville Blvd.
Colleyville Texas
512-444-2007
https://www.terraquantumrecharge.com/
Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.
Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/
Buy Gold, Buy Silver
PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.
EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"
Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity.
Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com
Vote with you
entertainment dollars, replace expensive, no choice cable/satellite
service with inexpensive Cue Streaming for all services under on roof
including all local TV stations, nationwide, for NFL games w/out
Expensive NFL package. Huge savings and much broader/relevant choice
channels for only $69/mo. Includes Netflix, Amazon and all others as
well as movie channels and PPV.
https://tomahawk.mycuestreaming.com/
NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com
Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter
Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ScottMcKay1964/
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1
Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST
http://revolution.radio/
(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038