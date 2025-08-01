Mark of the beast: Vatican’s Sunday law will be enforced soon! (33)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 28, 2025.





In the US, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, Jonathan Berry was nominated as Solicitor for the department of Labor on March 31, 2025.

Jonathan Berry is a strong supporter for the closure of commerce and stoppage of work on SUNday. Jonathan Berry is calling for a change to the US labor code calling for the implementation of overtime pay for work being done on the papal sabbath of SUNday in order to discourage employers from opening on SUNdays and to discourage commerce or stores being done on SUNday. In other words, no buying or selling on SUNday. On the other six days of the week, yes, but not on SUNday.





"This organization proposes in every possible way to aid in preserving Sunday as a civil institution. Our national security requires the active support of all good citizens in the maintenance of our American Sabbath. Sunday laws MUST BE ENFORCED." - quoted as "principles contained in the Constitution" of the original organization (then called the American Sabbath Union), cited in The Lord's Day Alliance, Twenty fifth Report (1913), p 6.





The pro-SUNday rest webinar is sponsored by the European SUNday Alliance, the roman catholic church’s COMECE group and the Jesuits, to name a few, who are all demanding for a work-free SUNday. They are all mouthpieces for their boss, the pope, who is ‘lord’ of the SUNday.





“Sunday is founded, not of scripture, but on tradition, and is distinctly a Catholic institution.” — Catholic Record, September 17, 1893.





"SUNday is our MARK of authority....the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact" Source: Catholic Record, London, Ontario, Canada, September 1, 1923.





The Vatican beast admits that its mark is SUNday. It only needs to be enforced by law...and it will...as the demand for work-free SUNdays is growing as you will see in the following webinar video.





For roman catholics, protestants and orthodox church members who claim that SUNday will not be the mark of the beast and that SUNday laws will never be enforced, why are US and European lawmakers demanding for work-free SUNday? Stop being in denial. You cannot be in denial anymore.





Bible prophecy on the mark of the beast, the Vatican, is about to come to pass very soon, and as you will see in the video, they are demanding for SUNday laws and work-free SUNdays.





