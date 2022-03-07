© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Were the Early Christians Communists? (Holy Housekeeping Principle # 1)
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • March 07, 2022
Freely I have received from Jesus Christ, and freely I give my life unto his service. I am here to serve you, without charge or expectation of a gift.However, if God has put it in your heart to send an offering to this ministry for Christian women, you may do so in two ways:
Paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Or, via zellepay.com by entering the email address and my name:
[email protected]
Abby Charland
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed at: [email protected]
Authorized King James Version Bible references: Matthew 23:1-12; 1 Corinthians 11:3,22; Acts 2:43-47; John 15:1; 1 Peter 5:5; Ephesians 6:1-5; 1 Peter 4:8-9; Ezekiel 44:9
Earthen Vessels YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
For biblically sound teachings from a blessed man of God: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheWordprophet
Paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Or, via zellepay.com by entering the email address and my name:
[email protected]
Abby Charland
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed at: [email protected]
Authorized King James Version Bible references: Matthew 23:1-12; 1 Corinthians 11:3,22; Acts 2:43-47; John 15:1; 1 Peter 5:5; Ephesians 6:1-5; 1 Peter 4:8-9; Ezekiel 44:9
Earthen Vessels YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
For biblically sound teachings from a blessed man of God: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheWordprophet
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.