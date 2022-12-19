Grandma Ran Over a Reindeer (Grandma's respponse to: Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer; )

PG rated....must see "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" first! Small children may get upset with Grandma's if they don't know the "Rest of the Story." Great family fun and Christmas cheer for everyone - children included! But don't get mad at Grandma! The reindeer started this! This is "Grandma's Revenge!" ENJOY!
