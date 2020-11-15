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An Ancient Flood killed millions 13,000 years ago, and any advanced civilization that existed
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194 views • November 15, 2020
There are ruins all over the world that prove man existed prior to 13,000 years ago, but a flood caused by a series of comets impacted North America and the Atlantic ocean creating mile high tidal waves that killed millions and made man kind on earth, reset and start over again. Prior to 13,000 years ago, we had flight, cars, nukes and other advancements current academia closes their eyes to. This interview is with Graham Hancock describing what he has found to support these facts
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