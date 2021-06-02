CCP’s Industrial Software Are Far Behind

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5/28/2021 Industrial software is in large use for large-scale projects such as oil and gas extraction which, in relation to national energy security, have been heavily reliant on the US software, indicating the CCP’s industrial software are way too behind, while the most scary bit is that we haven’t even realized that we’re behind.