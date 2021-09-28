BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Atty Tom Renz has more Medicare (CMS) whistleblowers! Spread the word!
WelcomeTheEagle88
WelcomeTheEagle88
142 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
213 views • September 28, 2021
Tom Renz gives speech in Colorado over the weekend of Sept 18th. All backup links in details section of video below.
https://renz-law.com/
Renz Law Presentation pdf for download:
https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://renz-law.com/wp-content/uploads/covid-presentation-sept-2021.pdf

Uttar Pradesh article (page1):
https://covidcalltohumanity.org/2021/08/19/indias-uttar-pradesh-moving-towards-being-covid-free-ivermectin-central-to-virus-control/

Medicare Statistics (page3):
https://www.statista.com/topics/1167/medicare/

Spending on Remdesivir (page7):
https://www.kff.org/policy-watch/funding-for-health-care-providers-during-the-pandemic-an-update/

Remdesivir Adverse Events (page8):
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmoa2007764

Ivermectin approved on NIH website (page12):
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/

Comirnaty - Pfizer knew covid cases will increase after post dose2 (page19):
https://www.fda.gov/media/152176/download

Regulatory action (page20&21):
https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download

Shedding – Spreading Variants! (page22):
https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf

Shedding Studies (page23):
https://www.fda.gov/media/89036/download

Support The Eagle!
____________________________________________________

Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45c_kKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH_-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/
https://covexit.com/a-dive-into-the-vaers-reporting-system-with-albert-benavides/
https://banned.video/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959
https://banned.video/watch?id=60b962862c66d06619793a27
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/

Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/

Search Engine like DuckDuckGo or Google: @WelcomeTheEagle88

Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44

Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
Twitter: @aba_3000
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY

Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Keywords
fdacdcwhistleblowervaersfaucivaxxcovid-19plandemicscamdemicvaersdeletesvaersthrottles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Morgan S. Verity
Milk, Yogurt, Carbohydrate Drink or Water: Study Compares Post-Workout Inflammatory Response

Milk, Yogurt, Carbohydrate Drink or Water: Study Compares Post-Workout Inflammatory Response

Patrick Lewis
Cacao&#8217;s Potential Benefits Examined as Researchers Note Limited Evidence

Cacao’s Potential Benefits Examined as Researchers Note Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
Meta-Analysis Links Each Additional 100 g of Ultraprocessed Food to Higher Chronic Disease Risk

Meta-Analysis Links Each Additional 100 g of Ultraprocessed Food to Higher Chronic Disease Risk

Douglas Harrington
Review Finds Short &#8220;Exercise Snacks&#8221; May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Review Finds Short “Exercise Snacks” May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Petra Stone
5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy