Miracle Healings, Rain for Canada's Fires, & Creating the New Earth!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I discuss miracle healings where people have their eyesight and hearing healed and restored at Mt. Shasta, and then talk about the power of prayer and Dr. Masaru Emoto, and how we can stop the fires in Canada by praying for rain! Finally, I discuss how we can all make this world a much better and happier place by thinking positive, visualizing a better world, and standing up for our rights as a free people. We are all powerful spiritual beings, and if we all work together, I know we can create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
