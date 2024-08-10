Podcast #23 - The Mind, Body, Spirit Complex & Psychedelics w/ Ernest Hancock

On this episode I was a guest on the Declare Your Independence podcast hosted by Ernest Hancock and we spoke about the Mind, Body, Spirit Complex, my journey on how I became an online fitness coach and my experiences with psychedelics and specifically Ayahuasca.





This interview is quite different from all of the other interviews that I have done because Ernest really wanted to know more about my story and what drove me down the paths that I walk today nonetheless there are still many spiritual teachings that I shared.





You can find him:





Declare Your Independence: https://www.freedomsphoenix.com/Subjects/00189-LAST-declare-your-independence-with-ernest-hancock.htm

Twitter/X: https://x.com/ernesthancock





Connect with me via any of the links below:





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases