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Govt. Scientists Around the World Confirm COVID Vaccines Causing Heart Attacks/Blood Clotsm - FULL SHOW 10/1/21
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622 views • October 02, 2021
Scientists in the United States/UK report massive increase in heart attacks and cancers, what could be causing it? This special Friday edition of the Alex Jones Show is incredibly jam packed with important guests like Dr. Richard Bartlett & Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. Tune in now because this is an infowar!
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