Dr. Tom Cowan: O My Cron - the myth of the omicron – Webinar

Dr. Tom Cowan: O My Cron - the myth of the omicron – WebinarDr. Tom Cowan: “In this webinar I discussed the myth of the omicron, a theory on how 5G causes damage and the "immunology" of smallpox.I also did a Q+A sessions. Topics included were:Strophanthus and blood pressureHow toxins and EMF's affect the bodyVaccines and antibodiesHow do home tests work?My view on virusesSeizure treatmentWhat is a primer?Studies on 5G and variantsMy health insuranceChicken pox and measles causing skin problemsGerman New Medicine and the complexity of illnessAnti-fungals to treat toe fungus and skin problemsMitigate effects of 5GTeenage acneMeasles shotsShedding and spike proteinsUTI treatmentsBest remedy for detoxing the bodyGerm theory in the anti-vax community”Modern rockefeller medicine, vaccination, and the other toxic treatments exist to create chronic disease and neurological dysfunction. Creating lifetime cash cows..... Now the embedded mechanism is being used to cull and control the population. It's been carefully cultivated over the past couple hundred years for this moment.The increased viscousity of blood and risk of myocardial infarction by millimeter waves brings to mind the images of athletes having attacks on the playing field. We can safely assume all the stadiums will be fully upgraded with 5G technologysource: