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Dr. Tom Cowan: O My Cron - the myth of the omicron – Webinar
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258 views • December 18, 2021
Dr. Tom Cowan: O My Cron - the myth of the omicron – Webinar
Dr. Tom Cowan: “In this webinar I discussed the myth of the omicron, a theory on how 5G causes damage and the "immunology" of smallpox.
I also did a Q+A sessions. Topics included were:
Strophanthus and blood pressure
How toxins and EMF's affect the body
Vaccines and antibodies
How do home tests work?
My view on viruses
Seizure treatment
What is a primer?
Studies on 5G and variants
My health insurance
Chicken pox and measles causing skin problems
German New Medicine and the complexity of illness
Anti-fungals to treat toe fungus and skin problems
Mitigate effects of 5G
Teenage acne
Measles shots
Shedding and spike proteins
UTI treatments
Best remedy for detoxing the body
Germ theory in the anti-vax community”
Modern rockefeller medicine, vaccination, and the other toxic treatments exist to create chronic disease and neurological dysfunction. Creating lifetime cash cows..... Now the embedded mechanism is being used to cull and control the population. It's been carefully cultivated over the past couple hundred years for this moment.
The increased viscousity of blood and risk of myocardial infarction by millimeter waves brings to mind the images of athletes having attacks on the playing field. We can safely assume all the stadiums will be fully upgraded with 5G technology
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dklnmNF2ZwCN/?
Dr. Tom Cowan: “In this webinar I discussed the myth of the omicron, a theory on how 5G causes damage and the "immunology" of smallpox.
I also did a Q+A sessions. Topics included were:
Strophanthus and blood pressure
How toxins and EMF's affect the body
Vaccines and antibodies
How do home tests work?
My view on viruses
Seizure treatment
What is a primer?
Studies on 5G and variants
My health insurance
Chicken pox and measles causing skin problems
German New Medicine and the complexity of illness
Anti-fungals to treat toe fungus and skin problems
Mitigate effects of 5G
Teenage acne
Measles shots
Shedding and spike proteins
UTI treatments
Best remedy for detoxing the body
Germ theory in the anti-vax community”
Modern rockefeller medicine, vaccination, and the other toxic treatments exist to create chronic disease and neurological dysfunction. Creating lifetime cash cows..... Now the embedded mechanism is being used to cull and control the population. It's been carefully cultivated over the past couple hundred years for this moment.
The increased viscousity of blood and risk of myocardial infarction by millimeter waves brings to mind the images of athletes having attacks on the playing field. We can safely assume all the stadiums will be fully upgraded with 5G technology
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dklnmNF2ZwCN/?
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