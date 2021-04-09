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Nobody has actually died from Covid - German pathologists confession!
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235 views • April 09, 2021
This is a video footage drawn from a German TV broadcasting last year on the interview of Prof. Klaus Puschel, the autopsist working as the head of forensic medicine at the university hospital of Hamburg-Eppendorf. Listen what he says about Coronavirus.
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