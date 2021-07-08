Devin Nunes: The Evidence Points to Lab Origin of Virus & Its Connections With PLA

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6/29/2021 Devin Nunes, former Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said at the Republican House hearing about the Covid-19: the evidence points to the lab origin of the virus and its connections with PLA. He also called for stronger steps for the investigation.