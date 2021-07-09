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World's Largest Ever Classaction Lawsuit, And We Can All Participate
CraigPeterDG
CraigPeterDG
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40 views • July 09, 2021
DISCLAIMER: Please note, nothing in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice and viewers are encouraged to
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.

Links:

Trump press conference video and transcript Rev.com
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-press-conference-announcement-transcript-sues-facebook-twitter-google-over-censorship-claims

Section 230 - Everything You Need to Know article - The Verge
https://www.theverge.com/21273768/section-230-explained-internet-speech-law-definition-guide-free-moderation


Classaction Participation Website
www.takeonbigtech.com
https://www.constitutionallitigationpartnership.com/

X22 Report commentary and analysis of Trump's announcement, including Q Post foreshadowing of the classaction
https://rumble.com/vjk4o3-ep.-2521b-class-action-lawsuits-are-very-effective-how-do-you-legally-make-.html

Manipulating Social Media to Undermine Democracy
https://freedomhouse.org/report/freedom-net/2017/manipulating-social-media-undermine-democracy


Music:
Pentatonix - Hallelujah 432Hz
https://youtu.be/7vF6Uyaaz3M

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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zs2mOYlo1Cmr/Craig Peter DG

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