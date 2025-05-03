Babylon is fallen: paganism in the Roman Catholic church (4)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video is not meant at all to be an attack on Roman Catholics but rather as a warning of the pagan roots and pagan symbols in the Roman Catholic church.





In Revelation 17:1-5, the woman sitting on the beast is a whore or impure church which is filled with filth and has committed spiritual fornication before the Creator. This impure church sits on a beast with seven heads. Who can this beast be? A beast in Bible prophecy is a nation or kingdom (Daniel 7:23). This beast is the Vatican, which is also the first beast in Revelation 13.





This church is arrayed in purple and scarlet pointing to the attire of her cardinals. The seven heads are seven hills on which the impure woman or whore sits on. Rome is known as the city on seven hills. It is within the confines of Rome that we find the Roman church (whore) which sits on the beast (Vatican).





This church, as the video shows, is filled with pagan symbols, which are not of the Creator.





Cardinal Newman admits in his book that the "use of temples, and these dedicated to particular saints, and ornamented on occasions with branches of trees; incense, lamps, and candles; votive offerings on recovery from illness; holy water; asylums; holydays and seasons, use of calendars, processions, blessings on the fields; sacerdotal vestments, the tonsure, the ring in marriage, turning to the East, images at a later date, perhaps the ecclesiastical chant, and the Kyrie Eleison, are all of pagan origin, and sanctified by their adoption into the Church. {374}" -An Essay on The Development of the Christian Doctrine John Henry "Cardinal Newman" p.359





"In order to attach to Christianity great attraction in the eyes of the nobility, the priests adopted the outer garments and adornments which were used in pagan cults." -Life of Constantine, Eusabius, cited in Altai-Nimalaya, p. 94





This is the same church that is filled with idols of which the apostle John warns us to stay away from (In 1 John 5:21). Yet, the Vatican papacy deleted God's second commandment from "their" commandments. Accordingly, Roman Catholics are unwittingly committing sin by breaking the second commandment of their Creator, which says:





Exodus 20:4-5 - Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them [...]





Sin is the transgression of the Law of God and sin leads to death (Romans 6:23; 1 John 3:4). Christ does say in John 8:11, "[...] go and sin no more'. So please, don't bow down to or serve idols. It is sin to the eyes of your Creator.





