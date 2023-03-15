Radioactive Cesium In Clot Shot? Vaxx Turns Humans Into WALKING ANTENNAS Controlled By 5G Network

5G isn’t only about faster internet speeds, it’s a weapons system.

Maria Zeee is back with Stew to talk about the dangerous health consequences caused by 5G technology.

The LED street lights in smart cities are designed to kill with the flick of a switch.

Cesium-137 has been found in the “vaccine” bioweapon.

If Cesium-137 doesn’t kill you it turns humans into walking antennas.

The destruction in Ukraine will be used as an excuse to build smart cities governed by artificial intelligence.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he wants Ukraine to be viewed as the new Israel.

Tranhumanist nano technology will be capable of manifesting symptoms of illnesses in real time to control global populations.

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