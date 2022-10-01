Create New Account
See What's happening on Battlefield After Putin's move
84 views
US Daily News
Published 2 months ago |

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia would seize nearly a fifth of Ukraine, declaring that millions of people living there would be Russian citizens “forever.” However, Ukraine continues to take back territory on the battlefield in those seized areas. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.

latest newshappening nowusa updatesrussia warukraine warusa today newsusa todaysputins news

