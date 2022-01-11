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Hillbilly Horror News
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51 views • January 11, 2022
About twenty minute video on Hillbilly Horror News -- frightening, ostensibly real stories about the menace posed by hillbillies, rednecks, "poor white trash," crackers and other negative stereotypes of rural, almost always white people, using the 1996 HBO documentary Paradise Lost and its depiction of the West Memphis Three case, recently in the news after the West Memphis police reported locating "missing evidence" for further DNA testing, as an example.
References:
"Evidence believed lost in West Memphis Three case found at police department.",
December 23, 2021 https://news.yahoo.com/evidence-believed-lost-west-memphis-015634200.html
Hillbilly Horrors, Redneck Nightmares and Backwoods Terror IMDB Movie List
https://www.imdb.com/list/ls004015088/
Johnny Depp Public Domain Image: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Johnny-depp-11282050886iSaKg.jpg
Peter Jackson Image
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Peter_Jackson_ONZ_(cropped).jpg
Author: New Zealand Government, Office of the Governor-General
License: https://gg.govt.nz/copyright-and-licensing
Bayview Trailer Park (public domain)
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bayview_trailer_park016.jpg
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###
References:
"Evidence believed lost in West Memphis Three case found at police department.",
December 23, 2021 https://news.yahoo.com/evidence-believed-lost-west-memphis-015634200.html
Hillbilly Horrors, Redneck Nightmares and Backwoods Terror IMDB Movie List
https://www.imdb.com/list/ls004015088/
Johnny Depp Public Domain Image: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Johnny-depp-11282050886iSaKg.jpg
Peter Jackson Image
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Peter_Jackson_ONZ_(cropped).jpg
Author: New Zealand Government, Office of the Governor-General
License: https://gg.govt.nz/copyright-and-licensing
Bayview Trailer Park (public domain)
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bayview_trailer_park016.jpg
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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