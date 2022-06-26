Missing Children: Egregious Conduct and Fraud To Push These Jabs on Babies

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https://gnews.org/post/pd87401b
06/23/2022 James Roguski reveals Pfizer’s study of the COVID-19 vaccine on 6-23 month old babies. They started from a sample of 1,200 children but ended up with only 80’s data for reference which is invalid. They also injected these 80 children with a spike protein similar to Wuhan or Delta strings to trigger the antibodies but with the strains continuing to mutate the COVID-19 vaccine is doomed to fail