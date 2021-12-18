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New Mystery Disease, Organ Harvesting, Communists, Satanists, and the Georgia Guidestones
Apollo's Artifacts
Apollo's Artifacts
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182 views • December 18, 2021
New Mystery Disease, Organ Harvesting, Communists, Satanists, and the Georgia Guidestones

In today's news round up I cover a new emerging mystery disease in Sudan, Chinese organ harvesting, U.S. Senators cuddling up with commies, Satanists demanding abortion for Satanic rituals, Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, and the population control agenda described on the Georgia Guidestones.






Sources Cited:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/89-africans-killed-mysterious-new-illness-emerging-south-sudan
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10086625/Chinas-real-life-Squid-Game-Organs-harvested-100-000-political-dissidents-prisoners.html
https://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/12288/20210618/un-report-shows-evidence-china-is-harvesting-organs-from-detained-christians-and-other-minorities.htm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10215345/FBI-launches-probe-SMALLPOX-Merck-facility-cleaning-freezer.html
https://www.npr.org/2021/02/24/969532277/china-wants-your-data-and-may-already-have-it
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/11/30/a-chinese-company-was-harvesting-dna-from-los-angelos-county-workers-n2599832
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-melinda-gates-foundation-media-objectively/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/population-control-advocate-goodall-to-lecture-at-catholic-college/
https://nationalfile.com/video-jane-goodall-says-global-issues-wouldnt-problem-human-population-94-lower-world-economic-forum/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/situation-dire-salvation-army-faces-holiday-shortages-telling-white-donors-face-racism/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/democrat-senator-speaks-awards-ceremony-communist-party-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/satanic-temple-lawsuits-texas-claim-laws-violate-religious-freedom-abortion-rituals/








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Keywords
communismchinasatanismgeorgia guidestonesorgan harvestingbill gatesjosh smithjane goodalljoshua smithapollos artifactsapollosartifacts
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