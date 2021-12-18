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New Mystery Disease, Organ Harvesting, Communists, Satanists, and the Georgia Guidestones
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182 views • December 18, 2021
New Mystery Disease, Organ Harvesting, Communists, Satanists, and the Georgia Guidestones
In today's news round up I cover a new emerging mystery disease in Sudan, Chinese organ harvesting, U.S. Senators cuddling up with commies, Satanists demanding abortion for Satanic rituals, Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, and the population control agenda described on the Georgia Guidestones.
Sources Cited:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/89-africans-killed-mysterious-new-illness-emerging-south-sudan
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10086625/Chinas-real-life-Squid-Game-Organs-harvested-100-000-political-dissidents-prisoners.html
https://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/12288/20210618/un-report-shows-evidence-china-is-harvesting-organs-from-detained-christians-and-other-minorities.htm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10215345/FBI-launches-probe-SMALLPOX-Merck-facility-cleaning-freezer.html
https://www.npr.org/2021/02/24/969532277/china-wants-your-data-and-may-already-have-it
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/11/30/a-chinese-company-was-harvesting-dna-from-los-angelos-county-workers-n2599832
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-melinda-gates-foundation-media-objectively/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/population-control-advocate-goodall-to-lecture-at-catholic-college/
https://nationalfile.com/video-jane-goodall-says-global-issues-wouldnt-problem-human-population-94-lower-world-economic-forum/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/situation-dire-salvation-army-faces-holiday-shortages-telling-white-donors-face-racism/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/democrat-senator-speaks-awards-ceremony-communist-party-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/satanic-temple-lawsuits-texas-claim-laws-violate-religious-freedom-abortion-rituals/
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, and information used are protected under the safe harbor of fair use for education, commentary, criticism, education, and reporting purposes. Any and all concerns should be addressed directly to me and I will rectify the situation as quickly as is reasonably possible.
In today's news round up I cover a new emerging mystery disease in Sudan, Chinese organ harvesting, U.S. Senators cuddling up with commies, Satanists demanding abortion for Satanic rituals, Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, and the population control agenda described on the Georgia Guidestones.
Sources Cited:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/89-africans-killed-mysterious-new-illness-emerging-south-sudan
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10086625/Chinas-real-life-Squid-Game-Organs-harvested-100-000-political-dissidents-prisoners.html
https://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/12288/20210618/un-report-shows-evidence-china-is-harvesting-organs-from-detained-christians-and-other-minorities.htm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10215345/FBI-launches-probe-SMALLPOX-Merck-facility-cleaning-freezer.html
https://www.npr.org/2021/02/24/969532277/china-wants-your-data-and-may-already-have-it
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/11/30/a-chinese-company-was-harvesting-dna-from-los-angelos-county-workers-n2599832
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-melinda-gates-foundation-media-objectively/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/population-control-advocate-goodall-to-lecture-at-catholic-college/
https://nationalfile.com/video-jane-goodall-says-global-issues-wouldnt-problem-human-population-94-lower-world-economic-forum/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/situation-dire-salvation-army-faces-holiday-shortages-telling-white-donors-face-racism/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/democrat-senator-speaks-awards-ceremony-communist-party-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/satanic-temple-lawsuits-texas-claim-laws-violate-religious-freedom-abortion-rituals/
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, and information used are protected under the safe harbor of fair use for education, commentary, criticism, education, and reporting purposes. Any and all concerns should be addressed directly to me and I will rectify the situation as quickly as is reasonably possible.
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