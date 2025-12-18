Beginning our journey through Revelation today, we have to realize that, while some of Revelation has not yet happened, much of it has. In fact, John writes that IN HIS PAST he had the vision recounted in the book when, IN HIS PAST, he had been on Patmos, meaning that, as he wrote, he was NOT on Patmos. He also wrote (Revelation 1:7) that everyone will see Him, even those who pierced Him, i. e. those who put Him on the cross, upon His return. Much of Revelation has already happened, yet here we are, meaning there is some yet to come.



