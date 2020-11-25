Absolute disgrace! Tory's angry outburst after seeing 'elderly anti-lockdown' protester arrested

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Addressing the Commons shortly after the arrest, Charles Walker slammed the government, saying he had personally witnessed an elderly lady being hauled "spread-eagle" into a police van, and branding the incident a "disgrace, un-British and unconstitutional."
In footage posted to social media, the Conservative MP for Broxbourne could be seen angrily addressing a group of officers in Westminster, as they appeared to detain a woman who had been sitting on the road in protest.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rXtxOvH3pg
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