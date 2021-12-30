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WHO's Tedros demands to vaccinate 70% of the world population by the middle of 2022: "The clock starts now."
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41 views • December 30, 2021
WHO's Tedros demands to vaccinate 70% of the world population by the middle of 2022: "The clock starts now."
The most important focus should be on vaccinating the unvaccinated...
that would have a better impact,"
WHO's Tedros added for his plan to inject vaccines into 70% of the world's population by mid 2022.
The most important focus should be on vaccinating the unvaccinated...
that would have a better impact,"
WHO's Tedros added for his plan to inject vaccines into 70% of the world's population by mid 2022.
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