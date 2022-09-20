SUPERVOLCANO SWARM UNDERWAY ALERT LEVEL RAISED*CAT 3 FIONA BATTERS ISLANDS*TSUNAMI WAVES INUNDATE *

To Set Up An Appointment For Vedic Astrology Charts-Energy Work-Spiritual Coaching Please Email Us At Either [email protected] [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spiritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/mexico-earthquake-live-tsunami-warning-revised-as-death-toll-from-76-magnitude-quake-rises-to-two/ar-AA121fWN https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1571967446638104576 https://twitter.com/PMBreakingNews/status/1571964068814295041 https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1571961571374698496 https://twitter.com/Forbes/status/1572220441443405824 https://watchers.news/2022/09/20/taupo-volcano-volcanic-alert-level-raised-to-level-1-new-zealand/ https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/storm1_track.html https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/storm1_models.html https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/storm1_enhanced_satellite.html https://apnews.com/article/storms-entertainment-hurricanes-royalty-dominican-republic-73e1cfe498d50a4e85fb8de51723ee46 https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1572212915058475009 https://twitter.com/KevinLighty/status/1571977436807532544 https://twitter.com/KevinLighty/status/1572055994531708930 https://www.wsj.com/articles/food-supply-stays-tight-as-disappointing-u-s-harvest-adds-to-global-challenges-11663645212 https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/us-building-permits-crash-august-multi-family-starts-hit-record-high https://www.zerohedge.com/political/switzerlands-environment-minister-suggests-people-shower-together-save-energy https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sweden-shocks-markets-record-100bps-rate-hike-it-rushes-hit-its-terminal-rate https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/europes-economy-and-living-standards-are-plummeting https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/majority-hungarian-gas-stations-run-dry-next-week https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/amazon-suspends-construction-new-warehouses-spain-consumption-boom-falters https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eu-seeks-sweeping-new-crisis-powers-secure-critical-supply-chains https://www.sott.net/article/472321-At-least-14-sperm-whales-die-in-mass-stranding-on-King-Island-Australia https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1571528471347609600