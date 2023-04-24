Parents Must Confront Radical Critical Race Theory and Marxism Urges Noelle Mering

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There is a big difference between the core tenets of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s and today’s CRT-fueled “anti-racist” agenda. Noelle Mering is a leading voice in exposing the true roots of the Marxist revolution taking the U.S. by storm. She explains the history behind Critical Race Theory, Karl Marx’s ideological goalposts, and the influencing theories that have contributed to the promulgation of Marxism itself. She also reveals why this radical movement is targeting the innocence of children, and how this is part of the overarching agenda to ultimately destroy our free nation. Noelle provides resources to help parents stand up to this destruction of traditional values.
TAKEAWAYS
Parents: you cannot be complacent in allowing your children to be taught radical Marxist ideas - homeschool
Progressive Queer Theory keeps pushing boundaries and insatiably destroying millions of impressionable minds
Don’t live in fear or let the enemy use your compassion to manipulate you; compassion is being used as a weapon
The “woke” movement uses two types of oppression: a movement away from oppressive systems and from sexual repression
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
A Christian Response to Wokeness Video: https://bit.ly/40axvBK
The Tuttle Twins (get 40% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM
Awake, Not Woke Book: https://amzn.to/3MZx766
🔗 CONNECT WITH NOELLE MERING
Website: https://theologyofhome.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theologyofhome/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/noellem
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/