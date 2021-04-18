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Lee Camp on Kamala Harris's Speech on Oil Wars, Next is Water Wars
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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92 views • April 18, 2021
Fox News garbage, Kamala’s water wars, militarized police
17 Apr, 2021
full show here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/521335-fox-news-militarized-police/

Camp also exposes criminals in the ruling class, shows Vice President Kamala Harris admitting that the US will be fighting future wars over water, and more.

Madam President Harris, (Hillary’s Shadow), Wants Fascist Control of Water Resources, New Water Wars
https://www.brighteon.com/c54325f6-aef8-4c41-b9c0-0bda1391fe5c

What is Costa Rica's Number One Resource, and Who Will Want It.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KC22q3puTe53/

Water Wars, The New WW3, Who Has it, and Who is Buying Up The Reserves, Not Surprised?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M2OIHgNHYwUy/
https://youtu.be/NXgD-ILz25o

Nestle's Divining Rod, Water Witching, Stealing Water Rights. Will Air Be Next?
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/nestle-039-s-divining-rod-water-witching-stealing-water-rights-will-air-be-next_RgWUvmG3I4AsnTz.html

Preparing the Fascist Repossession of Costa Rica’s Electrical System, Smart Meters Attacking
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LlhkMIIavDpg/

Chemicals in tap water are causing thousands of cancer deaths across Europe
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gP87PsjNMpla/

Water Becoming New Trading Commodity, Adios Costa Rica’s Water
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fxGQQjUrosZI/

Hackers Tap Into Tampa Bay Area Water System, Water Wars
https://ugetube.com/watch/hackers-tap-into-tampa-bay-area-water-system-water-wars_9j7Ho8nIaAuXzYf.html

How central banks will take control of Costa Rica's water, force austerity.
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/how-central-banks-will-take-control-of-costa-rica-039-s-water-force-austerity_2CdsOjwxodpODZk.html

NWO Takeover of Costa Rica. All The Signs Are There, 20 of them.
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/nwo-takeover-of-costa-rica-all-the-signs-are-there-20-of-them_NQsTVBtP2Fng9sa.html

Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno

dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps

JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0

The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/

EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
Keywords
kamalawaterwarsharriscamplee
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