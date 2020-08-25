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Heaven's Coming Invasion of Earth
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28 views • August 25, 2020
This 83-minute audio recording presents heaven's coming invasion of earth. In the first half hour, I share what the Bible says about an end-time invasion of earth from heaven. Then I share testimonies from modern day prophets who are seeing it too. I also share a powerful dream God gave me, which reveals the future of the church.
Starting at the 30-minute mark, Z3 News contributing author Rachel Baxter shares her amazing testimonies of how she is experiencing supernatural powers and encounters with angels.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
Starting at the 30-minute mark, Z3 News contributing author Rachel Baxter shares her amazing testimonies of how she is experiencing supernatural powers and encounters with angels.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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