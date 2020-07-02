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Finding Free Mental Health Support Online (Support For Anything, Really!)
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This video is my take on Facebook Groups: The Pros and Cons. Why I think that it's a great place to find people who understand what you may be going through, and can support you when you feel isolated, and feel like no one in your social circle understands.
I am a part of several Facebook groups, not just ones pertaining to trauma and mental health.
I forgot to mention that each group has their own set of rules that you need to agree to, in order to join the group. Failure to adhere to those rules, will usually mean a suspension (you can't participate) or you're just booted. Before you get up in arms and talk about censorship, remember that these groups cover sensitive material and in my experience, the admins do a great job balancing free speech, and blatant spam/pointless points/harmful posts.
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I'm excited to say that I've joined Parler!
https://www.parler.com/profile/ThePre...
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Visit my blog: http://www.thepreciousmama.com/
Facebook: http://FB.com/thepreciousmama/
IGTV: http://www.instagram.com/thepreciousm...
Tweet at me: http://www.twitter.com/thepreciousmama/
Bitchute: http://www.bitchute.com/thepreciousmama/
This video is my take on Facebook Groups: The Pros and Cons. Why I think that it's a great place to find people who understand what you may be going through, and can support you when you feel isolated, and feel like no one in your social circle understands.
I am a part of several Facebook groups, not just ones pertaining to trauma and mental health.
I forgot to mention that each group has their own set of rules that you need to agree to, in order to join the group. Failure to adhere to those rules, will usually mean a suspension (you can't participate) or you're just booted. Before you get up in arms and talk about censorship, remember that these groups cover sensitive material and in my experience, the admins do a great job balancing free speech, and blatant spam/pointless points/harmful posts.
========================================
I'm excited to say that I've joined Parler!
https://www.parler.com/profile/ThePre...
========================================
Visit my blog: http://www.thepreciousmama.com/
Facebook: http://FB.com/thepreciousmama/
IGTV: http://www.instagram.com/thepreciousm...
Tweet at me: http://www.twitter.com/thepreciousmama/
Bitchute: http://www.bitchute.com/thepreciousmama/
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