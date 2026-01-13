Joe Oltmann Untamed | Vince Lanci & Adam DeRito | Exposing How The Elite Rig The Game | 01.13.26

Joe Oltmann Untamed delivers another nuke of an episode exposing the rot at the heart of America's institutions. Joe dives deep into the latest wave of fraud revelations spotlighting brazen cartel-style operations tied to figures like John Hickenlooper while slamming a judiciary that's become the enforcer for the powerful instead of a shield for the people. He highlights Patrick Byrne's relentless fight against a system that blocks fair hearings, forcing patriots to take their battles to X because the courts won't listen.

The show turns up the heat on Washington insiders with breaking reports of President Trump's growing frustration with Attorney General Pam Bondi, questioning whether incompetence or betrayal is surrounding the administration. Joe connects the dots on a judiciary that's "rotted to the core" and calls out the Brutus-like figures who undermine the America First agenda leaving no doubt that something has to give.

We have commodity trading veteran Vince Lanci (GoldFix Publisher) breaking down gold's explosive run past $4,600 and silver nearing $89, unpacking China's dominance in pricing, structural de-dollarization signals, and the dark side of soaring precious metals prices. Then, Adam DeRito, Republican congressional candidate challenging the incumbent in Colorado's 8th District, joins to lay out his platform rooted in his whistleblower fight against military corruption, the DeRito Act for justice reform, energy independence from his oil & gas expertise, and concrete steps to dismantle insider trading, lobbying influence, and the career politicians abandoning veterans and first responders. If you're fed up with rigged systems, judicial capture, and elite betrayal, this episode connects every dot and fires every shot. Tune in truth doesn't wait.





