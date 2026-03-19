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IS THERE A PROBLEM WITH THE WAR YOU ORDERED, ISRAEL❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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Absolute humiliation for Israel. Their military spokesman is forced to admit on live TV that their multi billion dollar air defenses are failing against Iranian missiles. Now they are crying war crime because their Iron Dome is not air tight. The hubris is collapsing.


Source: https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2034592270259781782


Thumbnail: https://x.com/qwerty21103/status/2034605171171586126


The Atlantic is reusing titles:


https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2020/10/donald-trump-foreign-policy-america-first/616872/


https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/03/trump-independence-allies-support/686432/

Keywords
iranisraeliron dometel avivmissile strikes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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