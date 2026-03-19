IS THERE A PROBLEM WITH THE WAR YOU ORDERED, ISRAEL❓

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Absolute humiliation for Israel. Their military spokesman is forced to admit on live TV that their multi billion dollar air defenses are failing against Iranian missiles. Now they are crying war crime because their Iron Dome is not air tight. The hubris is collapsing.
Source: https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2034592270259781782
Thumbnail: https://x.com/qwerty21103/status/2034605171171586126
The Atlantic is reusing titles:
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2020/10/donald-trump-foreign-policy-america-first/616872/
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/03/trump-independence-allies-support/686432/